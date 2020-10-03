1/1
Stephen Shepanski
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Matthew “Sonny” Shepanski, 68 of Holmes, PA died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia. He was the husband of Arlene “Scottie” (Sterling) Shepanski. Born March 25, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Stephen R. Shepanski and the late Lucille Dwojewski Shepanski. Sonny was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542. He previously worked as a mechanic at Elser & Divenney and Peppelman Fuel and Oil. In his youth, Sonny was a great athlete. He coached is son’s baseball teams for many years. In his retirement, Sonny enjoyed being with coffee buddies and always known for his “what’s-a-magiggie” response. In addition to his wife, Sonny is survived by his son Stephen J. Shepanski, granddaughter, Adrianna Shepanski, sister, Barbara Costello, brother, Michael “Butch” Shepanski and his beloved dog, Diesel. Services and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved