Stephen Matthew “Sonny” Shepanski, 68 of Holmes, PA died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia. He was the husband of Arlene “Scottie” (Sterling) Shepanski. Born March 25, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Stephen R. Shepanski and the late Lucille Dwojewski Shepanski. Sonny was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542. He previously worked as a mechanic at Elser & Divenney and Peppelman Fuel and Oil. In his youth, Sonny was a great athlete. He coached is son’s baseball teams for many years. In his retirement, Sonny enjoyed being with coffee buddies and always known for his “what’s-a-magiggie” response. In addition to his wife, Sonny is survived by his son Stephen J. Shepanski, granddaughter, Adrianna Shepanski, sister, Barbara Costello, brother, Michael “Butch” Shepanski and his beloved dog, Diesel. Services and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
.