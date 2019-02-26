|
|
Stephen T. Moresi, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media. Born, raised, and educated in South Philadelphia, he was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas Parochial School and Bishop John Neumann High School. Stephen lived in Chester and for the past 50 years has resided in Middletown Township. He was the co-owner and operator of Morianni’s Bar & Sandwich Shop in Chester. Stephen enjoyed playing baseball as a young man, golfing, going to the casinos, and spending time with his family and friends. He also owned and raced his horses at Brandywine Race Track in Wilmington. He was a member of St. John Chrysostom Church in Wallingford. Stephen was the son of the late Stephen Moresi and Helen Simpson Moresi, brother of the late John and Louis Moresi, Harry Rebechi and Madeline Iavarone. Survivors: His loving wife of 69 years Mari Iannucci Moresi and his beloved daughter Debra Moresi; Sisters: Jean LaScala and Catherine Eaise. Visitation: Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:15 am at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19806. Funeral Mass: Saturday at 10:30 am at the church. Burial: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the at . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019