Steve B. Schnepp, 58 years old of Chichester, Pa passed away suddenly in his home on February 26, 2019. Steve graduated from Chichester High School and attended Cheyney University. Steve is survived by his girlfriend Alice Foley and ex-wife Julie Schnepp. He has 3 sons, Jared Reem (Tabitha), Joshua Reem and Blaine Schnepp. Brother Joe (Anna) and 3 nieces Gina Barbour (Tommy), Laurie Bailey (Ryan) and JoAnna Schnepp. Steve also had many nieces and nephews that he was very close too. Stevie loved his tools and working with them whenever he had the chance to. Stevie loved rafting, canoeing and playing in the Brandywine river. Stevie was a fun loving, happy go lucky guy who enjoyed having fun with family and friends. He was always willing to give a hand when someone was in need. All services are private at the families request.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2019
