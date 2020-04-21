|
|
Steven J. Siter, age 31 of Wilmington, formerly of Parkside, PA, died suddenly at home on April 19, 2020. Steven graduated from Sun Valley, Class of 2007. He enjoyed cooking, and sports, especially football and baseball. Steven was also a history buff. Steven was predeceased by his father, James Siter. He is survived by his mother Debbie (nee Hutchinson) Siter and sister Jaclyn Siter; aunt and uncle Herbert and Kelly Hutchinson; and cousins Eric and Carly. All services will be private. www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020