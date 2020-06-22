Steven T. "Steve" Martinez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven T. “Steve” Martinez, age 56, of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in Darby, PA to Christiana (nee Aureg) Martinez and the late Henry Martinez. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary (nee Warren) Martinez; loving children Carolyn Thompson and Stacey Martinez; caring grandchildren Wesley, Aiden, and Ava; also dear brother Michael Martinez. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steven’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved