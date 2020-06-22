Steven T. “Steve” Martinez, age 56, of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on June 19, 2020. Born in Darby, PA to Christiana (nee Aureg) Martinez and the late Henry Martinez. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary (nee Warren) Martinez; loving children Carolyn Thompson and Stacey Martinez; caring grandchildren Wesley, Aiden, and Ava; also dear brother Michael Martinez. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steven’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.