Sue Ann Thompson (Johnson) “Mama Sue”, at age 60, passed away on March 13th, 2020 in St. Cloud, Florida, surrounded by those she loved the most. Born on January 6th, 1960, to the late Elmer and Nancy Johnson. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania; She relocated to be with her Sister Margie McGinley in Florida. Sue spent most of her time in the kitchen doing what she loved. Cooking and baking for all. She was most happy sitting in the sun near the water and being able to spend time with her grand-babies. Sue believed in the great American spirit, which made her who she was, strong-willed and beautiful. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph F. Thompson and her brother Elmer Johnson Jr. She is survived by her two daughters: Ashley Christine Johnston (Brian) and Tara Cornett; two sons: Dustin Cornett and Thomas J Lenney; brothers Edward Johnson (Theresa) and William Johnson. She was “MomMom” to 13 grandchildren; Curtis, Tommy, Blake, Matthew, Adrianna, Nathan, Mariyah, Kayla, Dustin, Mackenzie, Dominic, Bella, Ayanna, and Ah’livia. Sue was loved by so many, she was a Wife, Mother, MomMom, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. “Mama Sue” will be missed but her legacy will live on forever. This is not Goodbye; It’s “I’ll see you later”. Memorial Service and Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020