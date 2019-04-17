|
|
Susan E. Atmore passed away suddenly on April 15th, 2019. Susan was born February 4th, 1943 to Joseph and Lavinia Lyons of Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Southern High School, she was proud of her roots from South Philly. For over 30 years, Susan loved taking care of her old farm house in Media, PA with her husband. She made everyone who entered the home part of the family with her warm and inviting way. Spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren in her home and her Sea Isle City beach house was the highlight of her life. Susan is survived by her husband of fifty-one years Thomas (Tom) Atmore; daughters Melissa (Michael) O’Brien and Noelle (Matthew) Bamonte; granddaughters Meg, Molly and Michaela O’Brien and grandsons Matt and Tommy Bamonte; brother Joseph (Rosalie) Lyons and sister Lavinia (Anthony) DiDio and all her nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends may call Friday April 19, from 6-8 pm in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue Media. Prayer service at 8 pm. Interment Private. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital are appreciated. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019