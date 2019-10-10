Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Dorothy Church,
Township Line & Burmont Rd.
Drexel Hill,, PA
View Map
Resources
Susan E. (Pauswinski) Kempton Obituary
Susan E. (Pauswinski) Kempton, 72, of Newtown Square, PA formerly of Drexel Hill passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 surrounded by her family, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Pauswinski. Beloved wife of 51 years to Charles A. Kempton; loving mother of Krista (Mark) Milewski, Kyle Kempton, Kelley (Thomas) Eagan, Keith Kempton and Katie (George)Christ. Adoring Mimi of Ashley, Courtney, Alison, Connor, Alexis, Brady, Taylor, Molly, Lily, Charleigh and Rhyann. Also survived by her brother Joseph (Annette) Pauswinski and sister Jo-Ellen (Robert) Thomson and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday October 14, 2019 9AM O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 12:30PM St. Dorothy Church, Township Line & Burmont Rd. Drexel Hill, PA. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions to St. Dorothy School, 1225 Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
