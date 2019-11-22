|
Susan (Edwards) Eidson, age 81, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lima Estates. Daughter of the late William and Lillian (Burnam) Edwards; mother of the late Duncan M. Eidson. Survivors: Son: Bill (Magdalena Schardt) Eidson Granddaughters: Maura, Sophie and Colette Eidson. Sister: Mary Anne Chausse. Nieces: Susan and Alison. A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be Tuesday, November 26th at 1:00PM at Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Rd. Media, PA 19063. Memorial donations may be made to: Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, 145 W. Rose Tree Rd., Media, PA 19063 or to a . Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019