Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lima Estates
411 N. Middletown Rd.
Media, PA
Susan (Edwards) Eidson Obituary
Susan (Edwards) Eidson, age 81, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lima Estates. Daughter of the late William and Lillian (Burnam) Edwards; mother of the late Duncan M. Eidson. Survivors: Son: Bill (Magdalena Schardt) Eidson Granddaughters: Maura, Sophie and Colette Eidson. Sister: Mary Anne Chausse. Nieces: Susan and Alison. A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be Tuesday, November 26th at 1:00PM at Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Rd. Media, PA 19063. Memorial donations may be made to: Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, 145 W. Rose Tree Rd., Media, PA 19063 or to a . Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019
