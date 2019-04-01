|
Susan F. Wunder, 79 of Essington passed away Saturday, March 30th in Ridley Park. She was born July 17, 1939 to the late Salvatore and Theresa (Brennan) Yannizzi. Sue was a Bookkeeper for the Teamsters Union in Chester for many years. Sue loved cats, going to the casino, camping, square dancing and taking care of her garden and her house. Sue was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Survivors include: daughter, Theresa (Lentini) Stewart (husband Rob); son, David A. Wunder (wife, Margie); one sister, Florence Thorn (husband Bob); grandchildren, Michael Corcoran, Kaycee Corcoran, Robin Wunder, Cathy Wunder, Trey Snider, Dylan Wunder, Matthew Wunder; 7 great-grandchildren; wonderful in-laws; and many nieces and nephews and close friends she considered family. Sue was predeceased by her loving husband, George Wunder; son, Jeffrey Wunder; brother, Dominic Yannizzi and sister-in-law but sister in heart, Joanne Yannizzi and beloved nephew Frankie Scorza. Family and friends are invited to Sue’s Viewing Thursday April 4th from 10 – 11 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Prayer Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hearts United Against Cancer. Donations can be made online at www.heartsunitedagainstcancer.org Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019