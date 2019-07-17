|
Susan Frances “Sue” Rosati (nee Girelli), age 59, of Havertown, PA, passed away suddenly on July 15th, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 36 years Joseph R. Rosati; her devoted sons Joseph A. Rosati (Katie) and Richard A. Rosati (Katie), and her cherished sister Michele Mammele (Ted). Precious daughter of the late Yolanda A. (nee Marchetti) and Anthony Joseph Girelli. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday Evening. July 19th, from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Relatives and Friends are also invited to her Viewing on Saturday Morning, July 20th, from 8:30 AM – 9:45 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Annunciation B.V.M Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to The Little Sisters of the Poor at Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143.
Published in The Daily Times on July 18, 2019