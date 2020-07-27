Susan Jevnick (Wolfgang), 75, passed away peacefully at home, with family, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Susan is survived by her sisters, Margie Stevens (Jim), Amy Wolfgang, and her brother David Wolfgang (Mary Lu). Her children, Susan Wood, David “Bry” Jevnick (Kelly), and Butch Jevnick (Shannon). Susan’s grandchildren are Dalton, Ashley (Eric), Ian, Olivia, Maddie, & Tyler. Her smart and energetic great grand children include Aiden, Gabe, Jessie, Jamie, Erica, and Daniel. Susan was born on Sept. 6, 1944 in Philadelphia. After a degree in accounting, Susan. Accumulatively worked for over 30 years at Taylor & Riddle Hospitals. She thrived and thoroughly enjoyed her career. Susan’s family meant everything to her. One of Susan’s favorite places to be, was at her beach house in Brigantine , NJ. She graciously shared her shore home with all of her family, all of the time. Susan is most definitely known for her generosity with others, and her being such a good listener. As much as Susan loved her time with family, she did like her quiet games of Suduko or Crossword Puzzles. An evening of Jeopardy followed by Chicago PD was Susan’s night cap. Susan was a die heart Phillies & Flyers fan! And, yes…Susan loved the Miami Dolphins. Susan Jane Jevnick will be missed by many. We will share our memories in hopes of a smile or a laugh..because that is how she would want it. May your heavenly life give you long walks on the beach, clean crisp air, and the peace you so much deserve. Memorial services are private.



