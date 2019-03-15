|
Susan (Razzano) Lallo, age 65, of Aston, PA, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home. Susan was born December 20, 1953, and was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School. Susan was Vice President/Service Manager for 30 years with Carey, Kramer, Pettit, Panichelli & Associates Commercial Real Estate, Wayne, PA, until retiring in 2016. Mrs. Lallo was a parishioner of the Church of St. Francis De Sales, Lenni, PA. Susan enjoyed hiking, biking, swimming and traveling. Most of all, Susan loved and cherished spending time with her family. Survivors: Devoted Husband: Charles “Chaz” P. Lallo; Parents: Daniel and Rita (Saunders) Razzano; Sisters: Barbara (Stephen) Turner and Judy (Michael) Overbeck; Brothers: Daniel (Pam) Razzano and Jerry (Julia Fernandez) Razzano. Also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, March 21st after 10:00AM at the Church of St. Francis De Sales, 35 New Road, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Thursday, March 21st at 11:00AM at the Church of St. Francis De Sales. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @ Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019