|
|
Susan M. (nee Pheneger) Schirg, 56 a resident of Malvern formerly of Clifton Heights passed away on August 1, 2019. Susan was born in Drexel Hill to Robert and Johanna Pheneger . She was a graduate of Upper Darby High School. Susan was a volunteer at the Trading Post in Paoli that benefitted the Fox Chase Cancer Center. Susan was a Bruce Springsteen fan and enjoyed traveling. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends. Predeceased by her father Robert Pheneger. She is survived by her husband of 38 years James M. Schirg; son, James M. Schrig Jr. ; grandson, Seth; mother, Johanna Pheneger; siblings , Robert Pheneger, David (Karen) Pheneger, Neva (Richard) Moyer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 7:00 pm-9:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at Williams Lombardo. Interment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center at https://www.foxchase.org/giving Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019