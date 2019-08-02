Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
View Map
Susan M. Schirg


1962 - 2019
Susan M. Schirg Obituary
Susan M. (nee Pheneger) Schirg, 56 a resident of Malvern formerly of Clifton Heights passed away on August 1, 2019. Susan was born in Drexel Hill to Robert and Johanna Pheneger . She was a graduate of Upper Darby High School. Susan was a volunteer at the Trading Post in Paoli that benefitted the Fox Chase Cancer Center. Susan was a Bruce Springsteen fan and enjoyed traveling. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends. Predeceased by her father Robert Pheneger. She is survived by her husband of 38 years James M. Schirg; son, James M. Schrig Jr. ; grandson, Seth; mother, Johanna Pheneger; siblings , Robert Pheneger, David (Karen) Pheneger, Neva (Richard) Moyer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 7:00 pm-9:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at Williams Lombardo. Interment: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center at https://www.foxchase.org/giving Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019
