Susan Marie Frank-Koczynski, age 49. Passed away on the morning of June 6, 2020 after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Born on October 7, 1970 in Media, PA to the late Charles and Geraldine Frank. Susie grew up in Folcroft, PA. She is survived by her son, David, and daughter, Emily Koczynski and grandson Jabree Savoy-Sheppard, Jr. who was the light of her life. Loving brothers and sisters Betsy Frank, Patricia and Earl Nicodemus, Charles and Suzette Frank, Tunie Frank, and Albert and Nikki Frank. Susie has many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. Susie graduated from Archbishop Prendergast June 1989 in Drexel Hill P.A. Susie was a kind person and if you needed anything she was there to help. Susie worked for Charles Frank Excavating by mowing fields in the summer and snow plowing in the winter. She also was a Crossing Guard in Folcroft for a few years. Due to the Covid 19 virus, services will be private.