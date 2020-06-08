Susan Marie Frank-Koczynski
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Marie Frank-Koczynski, age 49. Passed away on the morning of June 6, 2020 after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Born on October 7, 1970 in Media, PA to the late Charles and Geraldine Frank. Susie grew up in Folcroft, PA. She is survived by her son, David, and daughter, Emily Koczynski and grandson Jabree Savoy-Sheppard, Jr. who was the light of her life. Loving brothers and sisters Betsy Frank, Patricia and Earl Nicodemus, Charles and Suzette Frank, Tunie Frank, and Albert and Nikki Frank. Susie has many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. Susie graduated from Archbishop Prendergast June 1989 in Drexel Hill P.A. Susie was a kind person and if you needed anything she was there to help. Susie worked for Charles Frank Excavating by mowing fields in the summer and snow plowing in the winter. She also was a Crossing Guard in Folcroft for a few years. Due to the Covid 19 virus, services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 9, 2020
Tunie and family, we are so sorry about the loss of your loved one. May peace and love surround you all. Blessed Be
Kristie & Steve Desko
Friend
June 8, 2020
Did not know her, but knew her bothers and sisters. So sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts, heart and prayers. Janice Guzzetti
Janice GUZZETTI
Friend
June 8, 2020
Suzy you will be truly missed. From the Gricco's
Michael Gricco
Friend
June 8, 2020
Susie was married to my brother David, she will be greatly missed. I am so thankful that we reconnected a few months back and were even planning on meeting up and having lunch after all this pandemic craziness was over. You are now pain free Sue and reunited with your parents, please give a hug to Dave and my parents for me. Sending my condolences and prayers to David Jr, Emily and JJ and all of the Frank family. Gone way too soon.
Donna Ray
June 8, 2020
I've know Susie for 36 years or so and I am so saddened by her passing . I will keep David, Emily, and JJ in my prayers as well as all of the her brothers and sisters. She will be missed ❤
Sheila Altomare
Family Friend
June 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. God Bless
Joe Masticola
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
My first friend. We were inseparable as children. I will carry you in my heart always.
Maureen Carre&#241;o
Family Friend
June 8, 2020
Susie , you will be so missed by everyone. What a loving wonderful friend you were to me.
Thank you !
Will see you on the other side ❤
Mike Marshall
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved