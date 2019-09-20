|
|
Susan McFadden, 69 of Glenolden, passed away in Kindred Hospital, Havertown, where she had been receiving care for multiple health complications. She passed peacefully in the company of loved ones on Sept. 13th, 2019. Sue is survived by her long-time partner Max Sterbakov, with whom she shared her life and home for 28 years. Sue is also survived by her loving siblings, Tim, Mike, Julie and Sean, their spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews, all for whom she held a special affection. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Marie McFadden and a younger brother, Robert. Sue graduated from New Rochelle College with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. She later received her master’s degree in art therapy from Hahnemann University. Susan’s brilliance, creativity and kindness shined through. As a child, she was the oldest sibling in a large and loving family. Throughout Sue’s life she faced multiple mental and physical health issues. Through her days she faced each challenge with unstoppable determination to succeed. Despite everything she retained her positive attitude, remarkable intellect and creative spirit. Sue most enjoyed her classes in pottery throwing and hand building, along with pastels. She had a tremendous gift for each one. She took many classes at the Community Art Center in Wallingford, a special place where she loved to express the creativity that drove her. Toward the end of her life as the health issues mounted Sue met this challenge with a positive attitude, good humor, grit, bravery and a singular focus on making the best of the life she had left. She will be remembered for her generous nature, wicked sense of humor and infectious laugh, her smile and beautiful blue eyes, and above all her devotion to Max and her family. A family celebration of Sue’s life will be held at the Community Art Center in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or to the Community Art Center, 414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019