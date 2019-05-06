Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Roger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan (Pepino) Roger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan (Pepino) Roger Obituary
Susan (Pepino) Roger, age 61, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died on Sunday, May 5, 2109 at home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Pepino. She was a graduate of Strath Haven High School. Susan had been employed by the Franklin Mint and later by the District Attorney’s Office of Delaware County. Most recently she was a legal assistant at her husband’s law firm. Susan enjoyed cooking, baking and was an avid reader. She also served as a Judge of Elections for Middletown Township. She is survived by her husband Douglas C. Roger; her daughter Nora Roger; sister Kathy (Jerry) Guarini and her brother Paul Pepino. Also survived by her nephew Justin Guarini. Friends may call on Friday, May 10th after 9:30 at The Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd. Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Friday, May 10th at 11:00AM at the Church. Interment: Private at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now