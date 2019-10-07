|
|
Susan (Custred) Scheivert, age 75, of Aston, PA, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at home. Susan was born January 11, 1944 in Osceola Mills (Centre County) PA, to the late Elmer A. and the late Thelma (Rodkey) Custred. Susan was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas A. Scheivert, two brothers, Herman T. and Elmer L. Custred. She is survived by two sisters Joann (Kenneth) Smeal and Shirley Johnson and one brother James J. (Wendy) Custred. On April 27, 1974, Susan married (the best thing that ever happened to her) Thomas A. Scheivert. Together they produced two children, Thomas A. “Tony” (Erin) Scheivert, Jr., and Suanne (Glenn) Wills. Some of Sue’s happiest memories were times spent together with her husband, children and five grandchildren, no matter where, at the cabin in Potter Co., at the beach or a stage show in New York or Philadelphia. Susan worked for 20 years at Acme (Granite Run) as a bakery clerk and cashier. Most importantly, the joys of her life are Alison, Emma, Raiden, Katie and Julian. Visitation: Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass: Thursday, October 10th at 10:30AM at the Church of St. Francis De Sales, 35 New Road, Aston, PA 19014. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of personal choice.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019