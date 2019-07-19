|
Susan Theresa Anderson (nee Ward), age 63 of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ formerly from Delaware County, PA passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 18, 2019. Susan was born on February 29, 1956. She loved to brag that she was named to “Queen of Fitzgerald Mercy” because she was the first leap year baby born on that day. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph J. Ward and Margaret R. (Brown) Ward also a brother Joseph J. Ward, Jr. She is survived by her brothers, William & Robert Ward and sisters, Margaret Alvarez, Patricia Deery and Linda Watmuff. She was married to the Love of her life, Richard Anderson. Susan was the loving mother to Amy (Andy) Johnson, Heather Grillet, and Brendan (Jenna) McNicholl, eight grandchildren, one more on the way, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Susan worked for over 15 years at the University Of Pennsylvania Hospital as Supervisor of the Intraoperative Monitoring Department. Susan loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and a multitude of friends. She loved fishing, boating with her hubby, gardening, music, singing (especially with her husband’s band), cooking, biking, and traveling but mostly just enjoying life. She had an infectious laugh and the best smile. Susan’s wishes were to be cremated. She also wanted to have a Celebration of Life at her second home, the VFW in Egg Harbor Twp., which she held the position of President. The Celebration of Life will be on August 10, 2019. Time to be determined.
Published in The Daily Times on July 21, 2019