Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Susanne K. Kumiega Obituary
Susanne K. Kumiega, 67 of Aston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Mar. 16, 2019. Devoted wife of Stanley J. Kumiega, Jr. “Stan”. Devoted mother of Stanley, III, Stephen (Amanda), Christina (Keville) Bowen. Also survived by her 3 granddaughters and 1 great-granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thurs. 9-10:45 am, at the D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. A Celebration of her life will be held 11 am in our Main Chapel. Interment will be held privately. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019
