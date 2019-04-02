|
Susanne M. Mizas, (nee Krystopowicz) passed peacefully on March 31, 2019, age 77, surrounded by her loving family at home in Broomall where she lived since 1968. Born in Philadelphia, Susanne was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susanne Krystopowicz. She was a graduate of St. Hubert’s Catholic High School. In later years, Susanne attended Villanova University enrolling in senior enrichment classes studying art and Irish History which led to her love of creating beautiful icons. She retired from Bell Telephone Company (Verizon) after 27 years of service. In earlier years while raising two sons, Michael and Edward, Jr., she loved vacationing in Ocean City, NJ. Susanne was a member of Saint Anastasia’s Parish for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling all over the world with the love of her life, Edward. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage spending time with family and lifelong friends with annual trips to Cape Cod. They also enjoyed weekly movies followed by visits to all their favorite restaurants. Susanne’s infectious personality, contagious laugh, and love of life will be deeply missed. Susanne is survived by her loving husband, Edward Sr., whom she married October 27, 1962; their two sons, Michael and Edward, Jr., and predeceased by infant daughter, Susanne; also survived by two grandchildren, Michael “Mikey” and Becky; and one great grandson, Declan. She is also survived by her loving Aunt Mary (Pogash), sister, Mary Fahy, and brothers, Joseph (Bonnie), Eddie (Lauren), Billy (Almila); and loving in-laws, Bob and Roe Mizas, Chris and Bob Kropp, and Charlie Mizas. She is also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, 9:30 to 10:30 AM, at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass, Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Memorials may be sent in her name to of Philadelphia, 100 N. 20th Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019