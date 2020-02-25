Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ridley Park Presbyterian Church
300 N. Swarthmore Ave.
Ridley Park, PA
Suzanne Carol Czajka "Susan" Ward


1945 - 2020
(1945-2020) Suzanne Carol “Susan” Czajka Ward, 74 of Holmes, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and grandmother, died peacefully on February 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Stephen A. and Elizabeth Mitnick Czajka and is also predeceased by her stepmother, Hedwig T. Czajka. She resided in Upper Darby before moving to her late residence 17 years ago. Susan was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1963. She loved going to Wildwood and Cape May beaches, but most important was spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She was the loving wife of David R. Ward, her husband of 47 years; devoted mother of David R. Ward, Jr. (Erin) and Jill E. Gardner (John); grandmother of Julie, Katie, Reese and David, III; sister of Stephen G. Czajka (Sandy) and Edward J. Czajka (Michelle); and aunt of Kelly Raymond, Stephen Czajka & Lindsay Czajka. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Private www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020
