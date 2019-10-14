|
Suzanne M. Harmon, of Aston, died October 10, 2019 at home. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late John Nelson Fortune and Bernice Hill Fortune, she lived in Media before moving to her late residence five years ago.
Suzanne was a graduate of Lower Merion High School. She was employed as a mixologist at Parx Casino for 28 years and was a founding partner of Warren B. Harmon Inc. and Harway Corp. Suzanne had a passion for helping others and did a great deal for homeless, veteran and autistic groups, she embodied generosity of spirit in every aspect of her life and career and was devoted to her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Warren B. "Bruce" Harmon, Jr., her granddaughter Jackie Italiano, her brother John, and her sister Yvonne.
Suzanne is survived by her children, Suzanne E. Foley, Phillip J. Harmon and Deborah Y. Italiano, also nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Liturgy 10 AM Wednesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where relatives and friends may call after 9 AM. Burial Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 14, 2019