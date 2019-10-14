Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne M. Harmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne M. Harmon Obituary
Suzanne M. Harmon, of Aston, died October 10, 2019 at home. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late John Nelson Fortune and Bernice Hill Fortune, she lived in Media before moving to her late residence five years ago.
Suzanne was a graduate of Lower Merion High School. She was employed as a mixologist at Parx Casino for 28 years and was a founding partner of Warren B. Harmon Inc. and Harway Corp. Suzanne had a passion for helping others and did a great deal for homeless, veteran and autistic groups, she embodied generosity of spirit in every aspect of her life and career and was devoted to her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Warren B. "Bruce" Harmon, Jr., her granddaughter Jackie Italiano, her brother John, and her sister Yvonne.
Suzanne is survived by her children, Suzanne E. Foley, Phillip J. Harmon and Deborah Y. Italiano, also nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Liturgy 10 AM Wednesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where relatives and friends may call after 9 AM. Burial Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172
www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now