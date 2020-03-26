Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Sylvia Jennings Hicks


1950 - 2020
Sylvia Jennings Hicks Obituary
Sylvia Jennings Hicks was born July 29, 1950 in Chester, Pennsylvania to Lillie B. Jennings and departed this life on March 22, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 51 years, Verdell B. Hicks, Sr.; two daughters, Nichelle Simmons (Mario), and Kristelle Hicks; two sons, Verdell B. Hicks, Jr. (Annemarie) and Christian C. Hicks; two sisters, Janie LeGrande and Ethel Fryer; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing and burial are private. There will be no gathering at the family home. The family asks that you send condolences via earlfosterfuneralhome.com website or mail them to P.O. Box 956, Chester, PA 19016. If you would like a hardcopy of the obituary when they become available, kindly email your name and address to [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 30, 2020
