Mr. T. William (Bill) Guttschall, age 87, died on June 4, 2019 in Lansdale, PA. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Mr. Guttschall was a graduate of North Wales High School and Ursinus College. A longtime resident of Springfield, PA, he had resided in Lansdale for 18 months. He was employed by the State Farm Insurance Co. as an underwriter for over 35 years, retiring in 1994. Bill was a Korean War Navy veteran. He served on the USS Wisconsin. He was very active in the Springfield community, serving as past president to both the Springfield Lions Club and the Springfield Athletic Association. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing golf. He will be remembered for his easy smile and his sense of humor. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Carole (Aufferman) Guttschall; two sons, Brian Guttschall and Mark (Sharon) Ferrebee; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Saturday, June 15, after 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield, 356 Summit Road, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial gifts are requested to be sent to the Springfield Lions Club Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 220, Springfield, PA 19064 or to the Deacon’s Fund of First Presbyterian Church at the above address. Local arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019