Tamara Ann Hancock, age 59 of Marcus Hook. On January 7, 2020 Tam left this world and strode directly into the loving arms of her mom and the paws of her beloved Tiki on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. She passed away peacefully, as she wanted: at home and surrounded by her beloved fur babies. Tam was employed at AmeriHealth Caritas where she was encircled by some of the most loving co-workers imaginable. Tam extended her giving spirit and listening ear to strangers and friends alike. She was a warm and compassionate force of nature and a fierce defender of those she cared for. She had a special place in her heart for abused animals, the elderly and the infirm. Tam lived simply, in order to be able to generously give to those in need. Her faith sustained her, along with cooking “just to smell up the house” – and to share with anyone that she could. “Tamburgers”, her signature chili, lemonade and her homemade pasta sauce were all legendary. Tam was known to utter the phrases “Peace on Earth!”, “Keep me Near (the cross)”, and in moments of extreme frustration: “Oy Vey!” to make a point. Her life-long dream was to save ALL the animals, and she would have had no greater joy than to be living in a log cabin in the middle of a farm full of them. She would have named it “Ellie Mae’s Critter Camp.” The daughter of Thomas and Dolores (Yanick) Hancock, she is survived by her “children” Kanga, Roux, Amy, Holly and Buggles as well as Chosen Family, (which includes treasured friends and beloved co-workers – because to Tam, everyone she cared about became Family – Olive Garden had nothing on her…) Visitation: Thursday from 5-6:45 pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Memorial Service: Thursday at 7:00 pm at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Luncheon: Please join us at the Sage Diner In Boothwyn anytime after 7 pm Thursday evening. Tam wouldn’t want you to go home hungry. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations can be made to the Providence Animal Shelter at providenceac.org/support-us/ or the ASPCA at aspca.org/donate
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 15, 2020