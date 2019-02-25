Home

Tara A. Clark, age 34 of Norwood, PA suddenly passed away on February 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kathleen M. (nee Hokanson) Shirley and step-daughter John Shirley; sister of Justin (Natalia) Clark. Also survived by her grandparents Harold and Jeanne Hokanson and her father Aubrey Clark. Treasured by her uncles, aunts and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 9 A.M. Church of St. Gabriel, 233 Mohawk Ave, Norwood, PA 19074 and to her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. Private Contributions can be made in her memory to Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Rd. #402 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 O’Leary Funeral Home, Springfield, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019
