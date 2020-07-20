Taylor “Tay” Ann Lynch, 25 of Clifton Heights passed away July 19, 2020. She was born July 14, 1995 in Darby, PA to Tammy Cartwright and Matthew Lynch. Tay was the Bakery Manager for ACME Grocery in Media. Survived by mother Tammy (Mike Timlin) and father Matthew; sisters, Alyssa and Jessica Lynch, Danielle Capelli, Meghan Timlin. Family and Friends are invited to her viewing on Friday July 24th from 9 to 11 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment Private. Social distancing measures will be observed, and facemasks will be required. Please consider https://www.gofundme.com/f/taylor-lynch
Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com