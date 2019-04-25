Home

Tei’Quawm R. Williams Born in Newark, DE on February 13, 1993; departed this life on April 9, 2019 due to senseless gun violence. Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B Street, Wilmington, DE. Viewing will be from 2 – 4 p.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Going away party will be held immediately following the service at The Venue located at 2409 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE from 6 - 11 p.m.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2019
