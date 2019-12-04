|
Terecita Daly, age 79, of Glenolden, PA peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019. Born and raised in Taos Pueblo, NM. She enjoyed being outdoors. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Daniel J. Daly; children Christine (Gordon) Hutton, Joseph Daly (Joanne Davis), Virginia Ryan and Daniel Daly. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the church of St. Joseph, Woodlawn Ave., Collingdale, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 5, 2019