The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Teresa A. “Tee Light” Carney-Light, 63, of Aldan, Pa passed away on October 10, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert E. & Mary Ann (nee Scutti) Carney. Teresa is survived by her loving children Joseph, Michael and Laura Light; grandson Tristan; great granddaughter Luna and her 9 siblings. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 on Wednesday October 16, 2019 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment is private. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
