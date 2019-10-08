|
|
Teresa B Kinee (nee Gallagher) passed away peacefully at home on October 3rd. Born in Bryn Mawr, she was a longtime resident of Glenolden and member of Our Lady of Fatima parish. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. Terri retired from Cigna Insurance Co where she was an executive secretary. She also worked for Hallmark and volunteered at Cardinal O’Hara High School and Darby Township Elementary School. Terri enjoyed traveling to Sanibel Island in Florida, with her daughters, para-sailing, going to the casinos and she was also an avid reader. Most importantly she enjoyed time with her family. Terri was predeceased by her parents William and Rose Gallagher. Also preceded in death by her husband John Rea Kinee, her son John Anthony Kinee and her 3 siblings. A devoted mother to Jan (Dan) Kinee Serpico and Lorraine “Rainey” (Bob) Kinee Hammaker; beloved grandmother to Shane, Todd, Ryan and Lindsey. Great Grandmother to Caleigh, Graham, Luca, Jack, Mia, Vinny, Sophia, Joey and her dear friend Fran Strollo. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation 930am, Friday, October 11 Church of St Kevin, 200 W Sproul Rd Springfield, PA and Funeral Mass 11am. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to The Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Dr Wilmington De 19803 or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arr. O’Leary FH (Springfield, Pa)
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019