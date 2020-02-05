|
Teresa M. Frangione (nee Facciola), “Tess” age 95, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Clifton Heights, PA, died Monday, February 3, 2020, peacefully with her daughter by her side. Tess was everything but a street walker when it came to her employment. She was a parishioner of the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Glen Mills, PA. Daughter of the late beloved Stella Mazzatteli; wife of the late Daniel Frangione; mother of the late Thomas Frangione; sister of the late Stella and Rose. Survivors: Daughter: Phyllis Frangione; Granddaughter and caretaker: Alessandra DeNofio; Great Grandson Marcellus Simpson, which made the last years of her life better than all the years she lived before. Also survived by many family and friends. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00AM at the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, 3422 Dennison Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Entombment: Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Marcellus’s College Fund, Bryn Mawr Trust, 31 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2020