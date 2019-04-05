|
Teresa Mattero (nee Iacono) was welcomed into Heaven on April 3, 2019 at 1:15PM. She was the proud mother of five loving children Charles Mattero, Gloria Milnes, Betty Guarente, Teresa Bruton, and Vanda Collins. She was a devoted mommom to 11 grandchildren Joseph, Christopher, and Michael Milnes, Christina Iacono, Juanita Gaspari, Felicia Tyrell, Barry and Alexandrea Austin, Clint and Lucas Collins, and Charles Mattero. She was also the very proud, loving, and most importantly, involved GREAT-mommom to 9 great-grandchildren Tyler, Camille, Connor, and Chase Milnes, Gianna and Melina Gaspari, Isabella and Cecelia Tyrell, and Joshua Rojas. She will be reunited in Heaven with her husband of 49 years, Joseph, her daughter Elizabeth (Betty) Guarente, her sister Vanda Evans, and her brother Augustine Iacono.
Despite living the last 20 years as a widow, Teresa continued to strive to make the most out of each day. She would often relive her youth, sharing tales of her upbringing on the Isle of Ischia in Italy. She enjoyed sharing memories and photos from her trips that carried her across 44 states and 23 countries over the course of her 92 years. She served her local community as a public school district employee and a voter registration and polling officer. She was also a devoted parishioner of Immaculate Conception of Lourdes in Marcus Hook. Whether it was in Marcus Hook, White House Beach, or Brookhaven, her home was always open to friends and family at any time of day or night. She was the matriarch that kept four generations of immediate and extended family connected. The strength and resilience that she demonstrated throughout her life should be celebrated and serve as a role model for others.
Friends and family will celebrate a mass in honor of her life on Monday, April 8, at Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church located at 21 W 8th St, Marcus Hook, PA. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:00AM with mass to follow at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Immaculate Heart Cemetery located at Township Line Rd & Market St, Linwood, PA. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019