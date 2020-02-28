|
|
Thaddeus J. Greb, II, 80 of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. He was born in Johnston, PA, the son of the late Thaddeus J. and Estelle (Waligora) Greb. Thaddeus was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He took care of his girls till the very end. He is survived by his loving wife Ann H. (Harvey) Greb, devoted father of Ann Marie Townsend, Christine (Gerald) Worley, and Margaret Greb. Cherished grandfather of 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Thursday March 5, 2020 10am St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 11am in the Church. Burial Private. Contributions to , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. (Arr. O’Leary FH)
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2020