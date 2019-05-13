|
Thelma Jean Morrison (nee Vaughn) of Lima, Pa., who went by Jean, passed away at age 84 on Wednesday, March 19, 2019. Jean was raised in Manchester, TN and lived in Nashville before moving to the Philadelphia area in 1961. Jean was predeceased by ex-husband William Horace Morrison and by her daughter Sandra. She is survived by her children, Susan (Thomas Roberts) Morrison, Victor (Darla) Morrison, and Philip Morrison; and her grandchildren, Tyler, Theodore, Andrea, Shivansh, and Maric. Friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18th, at 2 P.M. at Lansdowne Baptist Church, 17 E. Lacrosse Avenue, in Lansdowne, Pa. 19050. Her interment will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019