Theodore J. “Ted” Avil, 92, of Media, former longtime resident of Broomall died May 14, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was a graduate of Upper Darby High School. Ted was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne, serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After the war, Ted had a 38 year career working for the Bell Telephone Co. After his marriage to Grace in 1954 and raising their family in Broomall, he was involved in youth football, ice hockey and St Mark’s United Methodist Church. Upon retirement, Ted was active with the Pioneers Club and Townhouse Gang.(Bell Telephone employees). Ted led an active life of travel, golf, sailing and volunteer service. He will best be remembered as a loving husband and father with a wonderful sense of humor. Former colleagues and friends have said, Ted never met a stranger…. Survivors: include his wife of 65 years, Grace (nee Gravenor); sons, Ted (Beth) Avil, Jr., and Robert (Donna) Avil; grandchildren, Jared, Shelby and Kristen. Graveside Service will be 12 noon Wed at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, friends and family will gather at the Toppitzer Funeral Home. Condolences/online obituary:www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019