Theodore David Muehlmatt Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore David Muehlmatt, Sr. passed away from this life on Thursday, May 28 at age 89. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County, born in Aldan, raised in Marple, and living in Media for 63 years with his devoted wife, Marjorie. He was the beloved father of David, Greg, and Leslie, who preceded him in death in 1978; and Pop-pop to three grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, and Gregory, and six great-grandchildren. Ted served in the Army Counter Intelligence Corp for three years. After the service, he returned to the family florist business, became a horticulturist, and operated greenhouses in Marple for 50 years. He received many honors at the Philadelphia Flower Show, including Best Floral Exhibit in 1975. Community activities included membership on the Board of Directors of Penn State Agricultural Extension Service for Delaware County, Williamson Trade School, and Delaware County Growers Association. Ted was a long-time consultant for the Delaware County 4-H Program. Interment will be private. A public memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Contributions in his memory may be sent to First Church Media, 350 W. State St., Media, PA 19363. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved