Theodore David Muehlmatt, Sr. passed away from this life on Thursday, May 28 at age 89. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County, born in Aldan, raised in Marple, and living in Media for 63 years with his devoted wife, Marjorie. He was the beloved father of David, Greg, and Leslie, who preceded him in death in 1978; and Pop-pop to three grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, and Gregory, and six great-grandchildren. Ted served in the Army Counter Intelligence Corp for three years. After the service, he returned to the family florist business, became a horticulturist, and operated greenhouses in Marple for 50 years. He received many honors at the Philadelphia Flower Show, including Best Floral Exhibit in 1975. Community activities included membership on the Board of Directors of Penn State Agricultural Extension Service for Delaware County, Williamson Trade School, and Delaware County Growers Association. Ted was a long-time consultant for the Delaware County 4-H Program. Interment will be private. A public memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Contributions in his memory may be sent to First Church Media, 350 W. State St., Media, PA 19363. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.