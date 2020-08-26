1/1
Theodore "Teddy" Field
Theodore “Teddy” Field, age 22 of Glen Mills, PA passed away tragically on August 23, 2020. Born, raised and educated in Glen Mills, PA, he graduated from Garnet Valley High School in 2016 where he played football for the Garnet Valley Jaguars. Known for his size, Teddy excelled in football. He went on to play at Salisbury Prep School in Connecticut. Afterwards, he attended Georgia Southern University and Monroe College in New York where he starred on their football teams. He also enjoyed the sports of fishing and hunting. Teddy is survived by his parents, Ted and Anita (Hoyle) Field, siblings, Audrey, Elizabeth and Vivian, Paternal Granddad, Fred Field and his companion, Amy Talley, Paternal Grandmother, Katherine Field, Paternal Pop-pop, James Acierno and his wife, Marjorie, Great Aunt Patricia Field and numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A visitation will be held on August 27, 2020, Thursday evening, 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA. An additional visitation will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA on Friday from 9:15-10:15AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment, St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teddy’s memory may be made to the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services, (https://www.samhsa.gov). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
AUG
28
Visitation
09:15 - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
