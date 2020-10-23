1/1
Theodore Foster Laws Jr.
Theodore “Teddy/Ted” Foster Laws Jr, died peacefully on October 16th, 2020 at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon, Pa. He was 76 years old. Theodore Foster Laws Jr is survived by his daughter Daniele Laws Dillard, granddaughter Morgan Dillard, son-in law Vasell A. Dillard, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He is preceded in Death by his father Theodore Laws Sr. and his mother Lois Pyles Laws. A funeral is scheduled for October 30th at the Hunt Erving Chapel, 2500 Concord Rd Chester Township, Pa 19013. Viewing will start from 9-11, and the service will follow right afterwards. One can also view the service live, go to the Hunt Irving Funeral Home, and click on Theodore Laws Service.

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
