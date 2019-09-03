|
1943-2019 Theresa A. “Teri” Ogborn Modesti, 76, died August 29, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor from complications related to a recent cancer diagnosis. Born in Philadelphia, she was daughter of the late William and Marie Schoch Ogborn, and was a resident of Folsom since 1956. Teri graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1961 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Therapy from Temple University. Teri finished her career working for the Administration of the Ridley School District, and was instrumental in driving the implementation of Apple School Manager which at that time was one of the most advanced and ambitious computer-related school programs in Pennsylvania. She had previously worked at Sand, Gibb, Marcu and Smilk and the Physical Therapy Associates of Delaware County. Teri was associate member of Peace Council #4518 Knights of Columbus, and served as secretary of the Ridley Township Business Association. She enjoyed playing with her iPad, playing Pinochle, reading and going on cruises with her friends and family. Teri was a “computer geek” and lover of gadgets that made things work better. She knew how to live life to the fullest and never to take anything too seriously. Life for Teri was a time for fun and opportunity and her optimism and great outlook will be remembered by everyone she knew. Teri was the beloved wife of 40 years to Harry G. Modesti; sister of the late William Ogborn; sister to Joyce McKeon (George); sister-in-law to Ruthann Ogborn, April Modesti and Candee Modesti; aunt to Marikay McKeon-Murphy (Alan), Terianne McKeon (Dana), John Modesti (Joni), Missy Friel (Kevin), and Richard Modesti (Eva); great-aunt to John, Minnie, Ryan, Grace, Katie, Gwyneth and Emmett; and a friend to countless others who will miss her loyalty and love of fun. Her closest friends were like her family. Liturgy Service 10:30 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Ridley Park where relatives and friends may call after 9 AM. Memorial Gifts to Knights of Columbus’ fund for the Annual Nuns’ Dinner, c/o Knights of Columbus, 1195 Haverford Road, Crum Lynne, PA, 19022. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019