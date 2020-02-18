|
Theresa “Terry” A. Stant 69, of Boothwyn, died February 14, 2020 at Manor Care, Wilmington. Born in Darby, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Fratta Leary and lived in Aston before moving to her late residence 35 years ago. She was a clerk at Acme Markets in Westtown and Concordville for 29 years. Terry was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1969 and was a loving wife and mother who especially loved her cats. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Michael R. Stant; her daughter, Paige S. Stant; father and mother in law, Robert and Helen Stant; also, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00AM at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave. Ridley Park. Burial Edgewood Memorial Park. Memorial gifts to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. Online condolences-www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020