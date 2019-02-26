|
Theresa Cassidy Albany, 91, died February 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Markham, a section of Glen Mills and spent her entire married life at her home in Chester Heights, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Dean Cassidy. Theresa was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, and a life-long member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Chester Heights, PA. She always exhibited a great joy of life and was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Edward M. Albany, who died March 24, 2005, her siblings, Joseph Cassidy, James Cassidy, Thomas Cassidy, and a treasured grandson, Joseph Albany, Jr. She is survived by her children, Theresa Huke (David), Edward Albany (Suzanne), Nancy Albany, Thomas Albany (Donna), John Albany (Kathleen), Mary Ellen Harbaugh (Thomas), Cecilia Booth (Russ), Rosemary Foster (Gregory), and Joseph Albany (Diane). She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday Feb. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Road, Chester Heights, PA. Calling hours will be from 9 to 10:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to the Joseph Michael Albany, Jr. Memorial Foundation, a college scholarship honoring her beloved grandson. www.thumbsupjoe.com
Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St., Media, PA 19063
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2019