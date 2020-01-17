Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Theresa M. Albertson, 85 of Ridley Twp., Folsom, PA, died Thursday January 16, 2020 in the Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and the late Annamae (Potts) Callahan. Theresa lived in Folsom for the last 62 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church. Theresa was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed cross word puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. Predeceased by 10 siblings. Survived by her husband: Albert R. Albertson, Sr., her children Deborah (Kevin) Birney, Diane (Tom) Jenkins, Theresa Bush, Valerie Albertson, and Albert R. (Donna) Albertson, Jr.,10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:15-10:15am at Our Lady of Peace Church, Milmont Ave, Milmont Park, PA followed by her funeral mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Crozer-Keystone Hospice 100 West Sproul Road Springfield, PA 19064. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 18, 2020
