Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Secane, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Rosini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Anna (Montani) Rosini


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa Anna (Montani) Rosini Obituary
Theresa Anna Rosini (nee Montani), age 89, of Glenolden PA, on June 4th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James R. Rosini. Loving mother of James F. Rosini (Paula), Janis R. Testa (Louis), and Barbara R. Spurio (Vincent). Cherished grandmother of Nicole Cronin (Patrick), Jamie Rosini, Leigh Sulimay (James), Karla Casey (Greg), Dina Goldsmith (Pat), Theresa Stewart (Sean), and Gina Spurio. Adoring great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister-in-law of Mary Montani and Gloria D’Andrea. Precious sister of the late Angelo, Bernard and Joseph Montani, and the late Elizabeth Travaglini. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, June 7th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now