Theresa Anna Rosini (nee Montani), age 89, of Glenolden PA, on June 4th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James R. Rosini. Loving mother of James F. Rosini (Paula), Janis R. Testa (Louis), and Barbara R. Spurio (Vincent). Cherished grandmother of Nicole Cronin (Patrick), Jamie Rosini, Leigh Sulimay (James), Karla Casey (Greg), Dina Goldsmith (Pat), Theresa Stewart (Sean), and Gina Spurio. Adoring great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister-in-law of Mary Montani and Gloria D’Andrea. Precious sister of the late Angelo, Bernard and Joseph Montani, and the late Elizabeth Travaglini. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, June 7th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on June 6, 2019