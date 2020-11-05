Theresa Coppa (nee Buccella), 94, the second longest tenured resident of the Our Lady of Fatima section of Briarcliffe, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 3rd. She is survived by her loving daughter Lorraine Healey (Bob), her two grandsons Bobby (Johnna) and Steven (Melissa) four great grandchildren Sammy, Darren, Gracie and Alex, Maureen DiLuzio (Joseph) her “second daughter” as well as an extended family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Sam and her brother Samuel Buccella (Lucy). Theresa was born and raised in South Philadelphia attending Fleischer’s Vocational School becoming a seamstress she then moved to Briarcliffe in 1952 where she lived for the remainder of her life. She met her husband while working together at Daroff’s Clothing and later worked Clothes Quarters at the Bazaar of all Nations, the MacDade Mall and in Folsom. She retired after 50 years of work and considered David Wiesen (Sunny) and the staff her close family. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Our Lady of Fatima parish community, Briarcliffe Senior Citizens and later the Schoolhouse Senior Center in Folsom. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who did everything in a hurry and was a staple at the Bazaar of all Nation with her good friend Marie Hershey. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 7pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064. Due to COVID mask are required and physical separation is to be practiced. Service and Burial will be private. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation in the memory of Theresa Coppa to either St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Schoolhouse Senior Center at 600 Swarthmore Ave. Folsom, PA 19033.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store