Theresa Durbano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. “Terry”, (Marantino) (Bryant) Durbano of Upper Chichester, PA, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 84. She and her husband enjoyed many years in bowling leagues at Conchester Lanes in Upper Chichester, and Holiday/First State Lanes in Claymont, DE. She was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Church in Marcus Hook, PA and an active member of their women’s club. Theresa was formerly employed at Boothwyn Pharmacy and Bob Mac Millers Market, now Don’s Market, in Boothwyn. She also baby sat many children who were very special to her. She was the wife of the late Norman “Norm” Durbano Jr. , the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Smith) Marantino, sister of the late Robert “Bob” Marantino, and Bette Hawkins Stephey, and daughter-in-law of the late Norman Durbano, Sr. and Florence DeChec Durbano (Baxter), and sister in-law to the late Angie (Babe) and Robert “Bob” Kellett. Survivors: Sons: David Durbano and William Bryant. Sisters: Rita Robinson and Lois West (Jackie,Deceased) Brother: Guy “Jack” (Sharon) Marantino. In-Laws: Richard “Dick” (Helen) Durbano and Lawrence “Larry” (Sally) Durbano, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Funeral Services: Private. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to: Upper Chichester Library 3374 Chichester Ave. #19, Upper Chichester, PA 19061 or Delaware Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd Floor Polly Drummond Shopping Center Newark, DE 19711 Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved