|
|
On Februry 28, 2019, Mrs. Teresa Joan (nee Kish) McFadden, wife of the late Donald McFadden; mother of John J. (Anne) McFadden of Springfield, Claire (John) McLoughlin of Owasso, OK, Don (Andrea) McFadden of Largo, FL, and the late Joani McFadden; sister of Barbara Goetz, Patricia McFadden, and John J. Kish, Jr.; grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 1. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, March 7, after 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Crozer Keystone Inpatient Hospice at Taylor, 200 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019