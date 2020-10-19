Theresa M. DePietro, 93 of Ridley Twp, Morton, PA, died Wednesday October 14, 2020 in her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and the late Kathryn (Porter) Hylan. Theresa lived in Ridley Twp. for the past 66 years. She was a long-time member of the Women’s Republican Club of Ridley Township. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #598 of Darby, where in her youth she served as a Color Guard. At the age of 12 she received The Girl Scout Medal of Honor for saving the life of 3-year-old Tommy Smith from drowning in Darby Creek. She worked for Bell Telephone as an operator until she married. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and former member of Our Lady of Peace Church Milmont Park where she volunteered in the school cafeteria and library. Theresa enjoyed ceramics and she was a part owner of N Joy Ceramics. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Theresa was devoted to the Blessed Mother and was a Spiritual Daughter of St. Pio. She had a quiet and gentle manner and wrote beautiful poetry expressing her deep faith in God and love for her family. Survived by her beloved husband of 68 years: Louis J. DePietro Jr., four daughters: Gertrude Whitson, Maureen DePietro, Theresa DePietro and Patricia O’Donnell, and two sons: Louis (Patricia) DePietro III and John (Merrie) DePietro, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother John Hylan and her sisters Catherine Rizzo, Gertrude Hylan, Joan Rude and Patricia Ferguson. Visitation Friday October 23, 2020 from 6-8pm at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA, and Saturday from 10-11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton. Interment will be private. Due to current circumstances face masks and social distancing is required in the funeral home and church. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com